Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites poem by activist Aamir Aziz, calls CAA 'fascist, racist'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:27 IST
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites poem by activist Aamir Aziz, calls CAA 'fascist, racist'

"Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded", Pink Floyd co-founder and legendary musician Roger Waters said recently as he read out Delhi student Aamir Aziz's poem at a protest here and described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as "fascist" and "racist". The 76-year-old singer-lyricist was participating in a protest last week to demand the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who has been in jail in the UK since April 2019.

A video from the protest showing Waters reciting the English version of Aziz's popular poem "Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega" has been circulating widely on Twitter and other social media platforms. "This is a young man none of us know, his name is Aamir Aziz. He is a young poet and activist in Delhi. He is involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist, racist citizenship law. I will read a little bit from one of his poems," the musician said, endorsing the anti-CAA protests and criticising the Indian prime minister.

"Kill us, we will become ghosts, And write of your killings, with all the evidence; You write jokes in court, We will write ‘justice’ on the walls; We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear, We will write so clearly that even the blind will read; "You write injustice on earth, We will write revolution in the sky; Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded," he recited from the poem.

He also said "this kid" has got a future. Waters received a resounding thumb's up from Indian Twitter users, including celebrities such as composer Vishal Dadlani and actor Richa Chadha.

"Roger Waters of #PinkFloyd reads a translation of Aamir Aziz' poem "Sab Yaad Rakha Jaayega", in solidarity with anti-CAA protestors. The world is watching Delhi, amitshahofficial and @narendramodi. The world is..." wrote Dadlani. Chadha posted, "So how many foreign-nationals have been declared anti-national yet? @iamjohnoliver @rogerwaters @chrislhayes @BernieSanders"

According to the CAA, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. It leaves out Muslims. In recent days, at least 32 people have been killed in communal violence triggered by clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi.

Aziz, a writer, actor and musician with a degree in civil engineering, first gained prominence with his protest song "Achhe Din Blues". He posted "Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega" on YouTube in January and it has so far got 184,000 views.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia provides private wireless 5G network to Lufthansa Technik

Nokia said today it has deployed an industrial-grade 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik, the worlds leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.The hyperfast 5G private wireless network will help L...

Domingo says apology gave 'false impression', drops Spain show

Madrid, Feb 27 AFP Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo on Thursday said his apology over sexual harassment allegations had given a false impression but cancelled his appearance in an upcoming performance in Madrid I feel I have to issue ...

Irregularities in distribution of sports kits during SAD-BJP regime to be probed: Sodhi

The alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits and gym equipment worth Rs 30 crore during the previous SAD-BJP regime will be probed, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi told the state assembly on Thursday The sports ...

I-League: Indian Arrows to host champions Chennai City in a clash of redemption

Indian Arrows will look to prove a point when they host reigning champions Chennai City FC in an I-League fixture at the Cooperage Stadium here on Friday The Indian Arrows didnt have the best of starts at their new home having gone down to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020