Ayushmann, Bhumi celebrate 5 years of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

The romantic-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' marked its 5 years on the horizon of Indian cinema on Thursday. The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' actor took to Instagram and celebrated the 5 years of movie's release by sharing the teaser of the movie. He wrote, "5 Years Of Dum Laga Ke Haisha. One of my most special films."

The short video shared by Ayushmann shows the essence of the movie while the 'Dard Karara' song plays in the background. In the short video, Prem (Ayushmann) is seen hesitantly getting married to an overweight girl, Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar). As the video progresses, Ayuhsmann is shown participating in a race in where he shoulders the weight of his wife and surges past all other contestants and they live happily ever after. Bhumi Pednekar also celebrated on the occasion by sharing a glimpse of the film along with a caption that reads, "Prem and Sandhya @ayushmannk #5yearsofDumLagaKeHaishaThank you for changing my life, giving me a film that will forever be cherished and a character that has become a part of me."

The critically acclaimed movie received National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The movie also featured Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in lead roles and it marks the debut of Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

