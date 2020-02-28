Liev Schreiber, Susie Abromeit join Will Smith for 'King Richard'

Actors Liev Schreiber and Susie Abromeit have been roped in to join Will Smith in the upcoming biographical drama 'King Richard'. The duo will be seen alongside Smith in the forthcoming Warner Bros. picture, that tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, confirmed Deadline.

Venus will be played by Saniyya Sidney, whereas Demi Singleton will essay the role of Serena Williams. The new addition to the cast, Liev Schreiber is set to step in the role of real-life tennis coach Paul Cohen.

The upcoming American biographical drama film will be helmed by Reinaldo Marcus and written by Zach Baylin. The flick is a true story of the hardscrabble but iron-willed father of Venus and Serena Williams who had a plan to make his daughters the greatest tennis players in the world, cited Deadline.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.