Shanola Hampton to star in comedy 'Night School'

Actor Shanola Hampton is set to play a pivotal role in NBC's multi-camera comedy "Night School" The series is based on the 2018 movie of the same name starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. Hart is attached to executive produce the Universal TV project, reported Deadline.

The show follows a mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom Hampton will star as Carrie Dawes, a high school teacher. In the film, Carrie was played by Haddish.

Chris Moynihan will write and executive produce the pilot. The film's producer Will Packer and director Malcolm D Lee will also produce the upcoming TV adaptation.

