Ajay Devgn to star in 'Kaithi' Hindi remake

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Friday confirmed that he will be starring in the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit "Kaithi". The actor said the film will release on February 12 next year. "Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021," Ajay posted on Twitter. Actor Karthi played the lead role in the original film, which revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but get caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote and directed the Tamil film, the director of the Hindi remake is yet to be announced

Film producer SR Prabhu also confirmed the news. Ajay will next be seen in director Amit Sharma's sports drama "Maidaan" , in which he will play football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.