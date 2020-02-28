'Bloodshot' is a grounded superhero film: Director Dave Wilson

Dave Wilson, director of Vin Diesel-starrer "Bloodshot" says the film is a "grounded" take on superhero stories. Diesel plays the titular character in the film, which first appeared in comic books published by the American publisher Valiant Comics

Bloodshot is a superhero augmented and evolved through technology and science and Wilson said the story gave him an opportunity to explore the intersection of technology with daily lives of humans. "Bloodshot is certainly a superhero, but his powers come from technology. In that way, it's very grounded; we are all affected by – even controlled by – the tech around us. Or, I should say, technology gives us an illusion of control over our lives. There's a great parallel there to the way Bloodshot is manipulated," the director said in a statement. Wilson said the film questions the dependency of humans on technology which is increasing day-by-day. "We're already seeing people with advanced prosthetics. Right now, those prosthetics are still inferior to human limbs – but the day will come when they’re superior. "You'll be able to buy strength. What's more terrifying is when you can buy intelligence, because we’ll be defined by what we can afford. There’s a term for it – ‘transhumanism’ – where we’re able to alter ourselves beyond the physical and neurological limits we’re born with. And those are some of the questions of the film," he said

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases "Bloodshot" on March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

