It's my life my face: Shruti Haasan on undergoing plastic surgery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:02 IST
It's my life my face: Shruti Haasan on undergoing plastic surgery

Actor Shruti Haasan has defended her decision to go under the knife, saying it's her life and she has the right to choose the way she looks. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actor said she doesn't promote plastic surgery, but at the same time she believes people should not be criticised for changing their looks "No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That's just not cool. I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. "Do I promote it ? No. Am I against it ? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I'm learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too," Shruti wrote on Thursday along side a picture of herself.

The actor, daughter of south superstar Kamal Haasan, said she hopes there are women who will understand the reason behind her decision. "Most often I'm at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn't easy. The pain isn't easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey," she added. There have been reports about Shruti getting lip enhancement and nose job, but this is the first time she has admitted about getting the surgery done The actor shared the post after she was trolled for looking too thin and old in an earlier picture she posted on the social media site.

Shruti's last Bollywood release was 2017 film "Behen Hogi Teri".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

