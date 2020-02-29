Polanski movie collects first trophy at Cesar Awards in France

Roman Polanski's film "An Officer and a Spy" collected its first Cesar Award out of 12 nominations on Friday, scooping the prize for best costume designer.

Pascaline Chavanne was not at the event to collect her trophy after the entire cast and production team boycotted the night over criticism towards director Polanski, who faces rape accusations.

