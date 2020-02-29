Courteney Cox to topline horror comedy 'Shining Vale'

"Friends" alum Courteney Cox will play the lead in Starz's new horror comedy show "Shining Vale" The project, which hails from Warner Bros TV and Lionsgate TV, has been penned by Jeff Astrof from a story he developed in collaboration with "Catastrophe" creator Sharon Horgan, reported Deadline.

The 55-year-old actor will play Patricia "Pat" Phelps, who moves with her family from the city to a small town in which terrible atrocities have happened. "No one else seems to notice except Pat, who is convinced she's either depressed or possessed — the symptoms are exactly the same," the official logline of the show read "Shining Vale" will be produced by Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment..

