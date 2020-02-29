Paramount, Hasbro's live-action 'M.A.S.K' film ropes in writer Chris Bremner

"Bad Boys for Life" co-scribe Chris Bremner has been roped in to pen the script for Paramount and Hasbro's "M.A.S.K" film. F Gary Gray, best known for "The Fate of the Furious" and "Men in Black: International", is attached as a director for the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is inspired by Hasbro's 1980s action figures and cartoon M.A.S.K, which stands for Mobile Armoured Strike Kommand. It is a task force led by Matt Trakker whose goal is to take out the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M

Gray will also produce the live-action film through his banner Fenix Studios along with Hasbro's production arm, Allspark Pictures. Bremner is also writing the third installment of Nicolas Cage-starrer "National Treasure" series for Disney.

