'Killing Eve' actor Kim Bordia cast in 'The Witcher' season 2

"Killing Eve" star Kim Bordia has joined Henry Cavill in the second season of Netflix's hit fantasy series "The Witcher" Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the fantasy show features Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a supernaturally-gifted beast hunter.

The Netflix series is based on the books and stories of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It follows the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where different creatures battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified Bodnia will star as Vesemir, a charming relic of the Witcher Golden Age. He is the oldest and most experienced Witcher in the series, as well as a father figure to Geralt, read a tweet from Netflix's NX Twitter handle.

The 54-year-old Danish actor is best known for portraying Konstantin in BBC America spy thriller series "Killing Eve" The second season of "The Witcher" will also feature "Game of Thrones" as Nivellen, who in the "Witcher" books is a man cursed to take on the appearance of a monster.

Also joining the cast are actors Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca Filming on season two began earlier month in the UK. Stephen Surjik, Sarah O' Gorman, Ed Bazalgette and Geeta Patel will each direct two episodes of the new season.

Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey are also set to reprise their roles "The Witcher" season two will premiere in 2021..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.