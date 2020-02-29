'Star Wars' actor Joonas Suotamo welcomes daughter Bacca with wife Milla

"Star Wars" actor Joonas Suotamo and his wife Milla Pohjasvaara have become parents to their second child The 33-year-old actor, best known for voicing Chewbacca in the franchise, shared the news on social media on Friday, saying his daughter was born earlier this week.

"We have some exciting news: we were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family! Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great," Suotamo wrote alongside a photo of the newborn The Finnish actor has named the newborn Bacca after his character from the sci-fi series. He had taken over the reins of the beloved character from Peter Mayhew with 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

The actor and Pohjasvaara are already parents to son Aatos, who Suotamo said, "is gonna have to get used to there being two little ones in the house now." "So far he is doing well with it, and we expect him to grow up to be a great big brother. Welcome to the world Princess Bacca," he concluded the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.