Nick Jonas celebrates one year of 'Sucker', shares unseen pictures

With Jonas Brothers' widely lauded song 'Sucker' marking its first anniversary, singer Nick Jonas took a trip down memory lane on Saturday and shared unseen pictures from the making of the video with wife Priyanka Chopra. The video song which was released on March 1, 2019, also features Kevin Jonas along with wife Danielle Jonas and Joe Jonas with wife Sophie.

The Disney star posted two fascinating behind-the-scenes pictures from the video shoot on Instagram. Among the shared photographs, the first picture had a back shot that shows the power couple Nick and Priyanka walking holding hand-in-hand. The other picture showed all six of them, donned in their costumes, sitting by a table in the vast garden.

[{4687add1-6ab7-401c-81ba-409b867c1a09:intradmin/Nick_inline_2__29-02-20.JPG}] Alongside the pictures, the 27-year-old singer penned a delightful note, recalling the bands' ups and downs, and reflecting how lucky they are.

"We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!" the caption read. [{b34f4f11-4542-4444-9664-0e58b1aa7673:intradmin/Nick_jonas_inline_29-02-20.JPG}]

The boy band had dropped the 'Sucker' song after taking a break for nearly six years. The song, which welcomed the boy band back to the music scene, is about being head-over-heels in their relationships. The video features the love birds happily flocking together while oozing romance. (ANI)

