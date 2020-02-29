Christina Aguilera has recorded new material for Disney's live-action 'Mulan' film

Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera has revealed that Disney's upcoming film "Mulan" will feature her music, including a new version of the song "Reflection" The film, a live-action remake of its 1998 animated classic, is set to be released in March this year. The movie stars Liu Yifei as the titular character.

During a performance at her Las Vegas residency Xperience, the 39-year-old musician announced that she recorded a new version of the song along with some "new material", reported Entertainment Tonight "The live action Mulan is coming out by the way. You have to go see it. I recorded a new 'Reflection' and new material for the movie. I've been working on that, but this is the original," Aguilera told the crowd.

Though "Reflection" was performed on screen by Broadway star Lea Salonga, Aguilera released a pop version as her first ever single when she was only 17. The singer was last year bestowed with the title Disney Legend by the studio during the D23 Expo, which she had kickstarted by singing "Reflection".

