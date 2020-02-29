Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shruti Hassan pens memorable, enriching 'Devi' experience

Shruti Hassan on Saturday shared a special message for the cast of the woman-centric short film 'Devi' where she shared her memorable and enriching experience to shoot with an ensemble star cast.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 23:00 IST
Shruti Hassan pens memorable, enriching 'Devi' experience
Shruti Hassan with Kajol and cast members of Devi (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Shruti Hassan on Saturday shared a special message for the cast of the woman-centric short film 'Devi' where she shared her memorable and enriching experience to shoot with an ensemble star cast. The 34-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram where he shared the note for the cast members along with a picture with the smiling ladies including Shivani Raghuvanshi, Kajol, Neha Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She captioned her enriching experience of working in the movie as, "The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching.i believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I'd write a small note about these lovely women. missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things !! @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you'll always be my hakunamatata !!"

Talking about her immemorable experience of working with Kajol, she wrote, " @kajol you've been an inspiration beyond words and your fun energy and down to earth nature is [?] @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script !! It's been such a fun journey [?] Thank you @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this." 'Devi' has an ensemble cast including actors such as Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.The powerful short film narrates the story of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life. The short film which is both directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and is produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.The short film will be opened for public viewing on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Bodies of 2 labourers pulled out from stone quarry, 3 feared trapped

Bodies of two laborers were on Saturday pulled out from the debris of a boulder that came down in a stone quarry here, police saidThree more laborers are feared trapped in the stone quarry in Billi Markundi mining area under Obra police sta...

New coronavirus case confirmed at Tenerife hotel on lockdown

An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities confirmed on Saturday.The Italian national...

Boris Johnson and partner expecting baby, announce engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announced their engagement on Saturday and said they are expecting a baby later in the year A spokesperson for the couple said the couple is very pleased to make the announ...

JNUSU slams AAP govt for giving nod to prosecute Kanhaiya in sedition case

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Saturday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for its move to give sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the students body, and nine others in connection with a fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020