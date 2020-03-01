Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coby Bell to star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 12:27 IST
Coby Bell to star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot

Actor Coby Bell, best known for "The Gifted", has boarded the cast of "Walker" , the reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger" According to Deadline, the actor will play Larry James, a Texas Ranger Captain, in the reimagining of CBS' 1990s action-crime series.

Described as a blend of grit and a wry sense of humour, Captain James is the only African American man in the Austin headquarters and one of only a few in the entire Ranger division "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki will play the title role as Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two finding his way back to his family while serving in the most elite law enforcement unit in Texas. Walker returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case to discover that his family needs his attention.

He attempts to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Lindsey Morgan) who is one of the first women in Texas Rangers history, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife''s death "Walker, Texas Ranger", starring Chuck Norris in the title role, had an eight year run on CBS till 2001. Four years later, the network came out with a TV movie on the subject..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

UN says 13,000 migrants mass at Turkey's border with Greece

Kastanies Greece, Mar 1 AP The United Nations migration organisation said Sunday that at least 13,000 people were massed on Turkeys land border with Greece, after Turkey officially declared its western borders were open to migrants and refu...

America Ferrera leaving 'Superstore' after season five

In a surprise move, actor America Ferrera is exiting NBC comedy Superstore after the culmination of its ongoing fifth season According to Variety, the news of her departure comes barely over two weeks after the network renewed the show for ...

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

Lagos, Feb 29 AFP Nigerian health authorities said Saturday an Italian who tested positive for the coronavirus in Lagos, the first case in Nigeria, has been relocated for better care, a health official said The Italian, quarantined at the I...

Malaysia swears in new prime minister as Mahathir forced out

Malaysias Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.The swearing-in ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020