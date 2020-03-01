Coby Bell to star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot

Actor Coby Bell, best known for "The Gifted", has boarded the cast of "Walker" , the reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger" According to Deadline, the actor will play Larry James, a Texas Ranger Captain, in the reimagining of CBS' 1990s action-crime series.

Described as a blend of grit and a wry sense of humour, Captain James is the only African American man in the Austin headquarters and one of only a few in the entire Ranger division "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki will play the title role as Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two finding his way back to his family while serving in the most elite law enforcement unit in Texas. Walker returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case to discover that his family needs his attention.

He attempts to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Lindsey Morgan) who is one of the first women in Texas Rangers history, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife''s death "Walker, Texas Ranger", starring Chuck Norris in the title role, had an eight year run on CBS till 2001. Four years later, the network came out with a TV movie on the subject..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.