Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govind Namdev joins 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' cast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 16:28 IST
Govind Namdev joins 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' cast

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has boarded the cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" Namdev, 65, said he is playing a pivotal role in the Anees Bazmee-directed film and is excited to work with young actors like Kartik and Kiara Advani. "I'm playing a pivotal role in the film. I'm shooting in Jaipur. It feels really great to work with such talented actors of this generation. Kiara Advani is finest actress and Kartik is heartthrob. Both have given hit films in the recent time and I really admire their work and talent. So it feels great to work with such star cast. "They really give a lot of respect to me. Anees Bazmee is exceptionally phenomenal. Altogether it's amazing," the actor said in a statement.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2", is set to release on July 31 It also features Tabu and actor-comedian Rajpal Yadavn..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Army Major dies in fire accident in J-K

Indian Army Major Ankit Budhiraja lost his life in a fire which broke out at his house here on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 02.30 pm.Major Budhiraja managed to get his family and a pet dog out of the house, but succumbed to fire inj...

Free voice calls no excuse for poor service quality, says Trai chief

Telcos are citing free voice calls to duck action on poor quality of service, but that will not pass regulatory muster, Trai Chairman R S Sharma said on Sunday, assuring users that the issue of call drops remains on its agenda The Telecom R...

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens floodgates

Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. ...

AFI condoles death of former chief coach Joginder Singh Saini

Athletics Federation of India has condoled the death of its Advisor, former National coach Joginder Singh Saini today. Saini Saab, as he was known by everyone whose life he touched, was among the countrys foremost teachers and decorated wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020