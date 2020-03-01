Govind Namdev joins 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' cast

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has boarded the cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" Namdev, 65, said he is playing a pivotal role in the Anees Bazmee-directed film and is excited to work with young actors like Kartik and Kiara Advani. "I'm playing a pivotal role in the film. I'm shooting in Jaipur. It feels really great to work with such talented actors of this generation. Kiara Advani is finest actress and Kartik is heartthrob. Both have given hit films in the recent time and I really admire their work and talent. So it feels great to work with such star cast. "They really give a lot of respect to me. Anees Bazmee is exceptionally phenomenal. Altogether it's amazing," the actor said in a statement.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2", is set to release on July 31 It also features Tabu and actor-comedian Rajpal Yadavn..

