Filming of 'Laxmmi Bomb' complete

The shooting of "Laxmmi Bomb", starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, is complete, the makers have announced Producer Shabina Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share the news.

"It's a wrap on 'Laxmmi Bomb'... Missed you @kiaraaliaadvani. Thank you everyone. See you in the cinemas 22:05:2020," Khan captioned a picture from the wrap party The film is the Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil horror comedy "Kanchana".

Directed by Raghav Lawrence, who also helmed the original, the movie also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza "Laxmmi Bomb" is also produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor. It is slated to be released on May 22..

