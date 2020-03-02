Left Menu
It feels fulfilling to give different, meaningful cinema to audiences: Ayushmann Khurrana

Following the success of his latest flick 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana's on Monday said that it is fulfilling that along with delivering back to back hits he has also tried his hand at different and meaningful stories.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Following the success of his latest flick 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana's on Monday said that it is fulfilling that along with delivering back to back hits he has also tried his hand at different and meaningful stories. "It definitely feels good to deliver eight back to back successes but what is equally fulfilling is that I have tried to give different and meaningful cinema to the audiences in the process," the 'Article 15' actor said.

"The journey of making these films have been enriching experiences creatively for me as they have also made me a thoughtful, more sensitive and definitely a better human being," he added. The actor also threw light on what drives him to do different films: "I will always continue doing experimental films like 'Article 15' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' every now and then and appeal to society to see them with open minds."

"The success of these films is in the fact that they are being made today and are also being appreciated by audiences. For me, such films matter a lot because as an entertainer I want to tell a story that leaves a message and starts a conversation," he added. The actor further spoke about 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' which revolves around gender inclusivity and same-sex love.

"I'm delighted with the success of SMZS because it bolsters my faith and belief that I should continue being on my path of doing meaningful, off-beat, slice of life cinema that is deeply seeded in the reality of India and Indians," said Khurrana. "As an artist, I would like to bring such subjects out of the closet and discuss them openly because I do feel as a society we are ready to accept such films and endorse them too," he added.

A look at the last three years of Khurrana's career indicates that the actor has cracked the code to spotting films that will be box office successes as well as garner acclaim. Some of his flicks include 'Vicky Donor', 'Article 15', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala'. (ANI)

