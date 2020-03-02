Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy birthday best friend: Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber's birthday

As singer Justin Bieber turned 26 on Sunday, his wife Hailey Bieber poured her heart out in an Instagram post on the occasion.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 11:33 IST
Happy birthday best friend: Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber's birthday
Singer Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As singer Justin Bieber turned 26 on Sunday, his wife Hailey Bieber poured her heart out in an Instagram post on the occasion. The madly in love couple is known for sharing PDA pictures on the internet and Hailey posted some of them on the singer's birthday.

Bieber's wife on Sunday shared a series of pictures on Instagram starting from their marriage picture and four other pictures where the couple is seen kissing each other. "Happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you," she captioned the post.

The couple that got married in 2018 celebrated the birthday of the singing sensation together with their closest friends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese man sentenced to death for virus checkpoint killing

Beijing, Mar 2 AFP A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly...

Australian financial regulators hold emergency call on coronavirus - sources

Australias financial regulators scheduled an emergency call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the country looks to reduce the risk of recession. The conference...

Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group) launches first of its kind ‘Double Decker Van’ for safe relocation of household goods

Hyderabad, March 02, 2020 Agarwal Packers and Movers DRS Group, Hyderabad based, a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has launched Double Decker Van to double safeguard customers household material. Double De...

Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in Clasico to regain top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid won the Clasico and might have saved their season as they ended their slump in the best way possible on Sunday by beating Barcelona 2-0 and returning to the top of La Liga Vinicius Juniors deflected finish and a stoppage-time go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020