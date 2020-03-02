Happy birthday best friend: Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber's birthday

As singer Justin Bieber turned 26 on Sunday, his wife Hailey Bieber poured her heart out in an Instagram post on the occasion. The madly in love couple is known for sharing PDA pictures on the internet and Hailey posted some of them on the singer's birthday.

Bieber's wife on Sunday shared a series of pictures on Instagram starting from their marriage picture and four other pictures where the couple is seen kissing each other. "Happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you," she captioned the post.

The couple that got married in 2018 celebrated the birthday of the singing sensation together with their closest friends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

