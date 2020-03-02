Left Menu
Development News Edition

With #MeToo men took seven steps back: Kajol

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:03 IST
With #MeToo men took seven steps back: Kajol

Actor Kajol on Monday said there is a difference in how women on film sets are treated post the #MeToo movement, with men being more conscious of their behaviour and aware of consent. The MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood, gained momentum in India in 2018, with women calling out comedians, journalists, authors, actors and filmmakers, resulting in the naming of people like M J Akbar, Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl and Rajat Kapoor

When asked if women on film sets are treated differently post the #MeToo movement, Kajol told reporters, "Yes there is a difference. And I wouldn't say it's only on film sets. To be very honest, if you ask any man anywhere, after the #MeToo movement took a life of its own and embroiled a lot of very well known people in it, I think somewhere down the line, men -- good, bad, indifferent -- took seven steps back." The actor said this was a much necessary step and the difference is visible. "Everything was and is still being done cautiously and with a lot more thought. I think more than good or bad, there's a lot of thought put into everybody's daily interactions whether it's on a set or in an office environment." Kajol was speaking at the screening of the short film "Devi". Actor Shruti Haasan, who was present at the launch, said after the #MeToo movement, she saw a co-passenger on a flight reading a manual on 'Physical proximity and how to behave in that space'. "Like she (Kajol) said, the awareness that somebody is questioning and you are answerable. That applies to human behaviour in general... Quite honestly, I didn't think that India would take it to that level, so big and it made me really proud that people had the courage to come out and speak up." "Devi" chronicles stories of nine women coming from different walks of life and features an ensemble cast of Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile app determines woman's individual risk of preterm birth

The rate of preterm birth, the leading cause of death worldwide for children below 5 years of age, is increasing globally. However,timely interventions and cost-effective care could prevent three-quarters of these deaths globally, says the ...

HC directs TN govt to file response on plea seeking action

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed response on the anti-CAA protests happening across the state. A bench Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy gave the direction on a petition w...

Singapore registers two more coronavirus cases on Monday

Singapore on Monday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the city-state to 108. The Health Ministry said one of the cases is linked to a cluster at Wizlearn Technologies at the Science Park hub i...

J&K: Police file charge sheet against two for provocative speeches

Srinagar, Mar 2 PTI&#160;Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against two men for allegedly making provocative speeches at the funeral of a militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and KashmirPolice presented a charge sheet against Mohammad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020