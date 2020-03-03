Left Menu
'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' to release on March 20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 11:03 IST
"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" , starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is finally set to be released on March 20, the makers of the film announced Tuesday. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018. It was later pushed to 2019 but it didn't release last year.

Introducing Parineeti as Sandeep and Arjun as Pinky, production banner Yash Raj Films shared the update on social media. "Presenting @ParineetiChopra as Sandeep in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @arjunk26.

"Presenting @arjunk26 as Pinky in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @ParineetiChopra," the production house posted in a series of tweets. The actor duo, who made their debut as lead actors in 2012's "Ishaqzaade" , took to the microblogging site to share the news. They have also worked on "Namaste England" (2018).

"My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020," tweeted Parineeti. "Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020!" wrote Arjun.

Dibakar and YRF have previously collaborated on "Titli" amd "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

