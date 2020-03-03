Kanye's 6-year-old daughter sets Paris fashion week on fire with rap performance

Popstar Kanye West's 6-year-old daughter North West jazzed up the Paris fashion week with an endearing rap item. According to the New York Post, the performance began late in the evening at the Espace Niemeyer.

The fashion event saw models walking across the runway donning all sorts of fancy outfits such as puffer coats and crop tops when minutes later, Wests's daughter took to the stage and started dropping verses after verses in her childish and heartwarming voice. The stage debut by the budding rapper was met with cheering and applause, reported New York Post.

Kanye who then stepped on the stage wearing a pair of sunglasses, approached his daughter, who he shares with Kim Kardashian, and held her in a warm embrace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

