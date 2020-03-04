Left Menu
Not Bollywood, but keen interest to act in plays: Miss Diva runner-up Neha Jaiswal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:18 IST
Neha Jaiswal, LIVA Miss Diva 2020 runner-up, says she will take up the opportunity the pageant has given her to do social work and doesn't see herself acting in Bollywood. The 23-year-old model, who hails from Pune, was crowned Miss Diva Runner-up by Roshni Sheoran at a ceremony last week.

Neha said she feels nothing but gratitude for the honour. "The dream that I saw for years has come true for me so I feel a sense of gratitude and will continue to feel so. It's a huge platform and I feel determined to make the most of it. It's time to get working," Neha told PTI. When asked if acting in a Bollywood film is on her mind, the 23-year-old said, "Not Bollywood but it's theatre that I take keen interest in. Would definitely want to explore acting in plays and theatre.

"My intent to enter a beauty pageant was always to be able to add value to the lives of people. I see the Miss Diva runner-up title as a great opportunity to reach out to people and take up social work and activities, since I have the backing of resources and a platform like this." Neha said she gained immense exposure working and interacting with several women during her journey on the competition. "We were all in the same age bracket but doing so well in our fields, one better than the other, hence I'm going back inspired by my co-contestants to push my limits and reach for more," she said. Adline Castelino, who hails from Mangalore, was crowned the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe while Aavriti Choudhary was bestowed with the title of Miss Diva Supranational..

