Adam Shankman to direct 'Hocus Pocus' sequel for Disney Plus

Director Adam Shankman is directing "Hocus Pocus 2", the sequel to 1993 fantasy comedy, for upcoming streaming service Disney Plus. Based on the story by Garris and David Kirschner, the original film followed a comedic trio of witches -- played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy -- who are inadvertently resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem.

Shankman is best known for films such as "What Men Want" (2019) and "Hairspray" (2007), reported Variety. TV writer-producer Jen D'Angelo of "Workaholics" fame has written the screenplay for the film, produced by Lynn Harris. On the announcement of the sequel last year, Midler, Parker, and Najimy expressed their interest to star in "Hocus Pocus 2.

The original film, directed by Kenny Ortega, was a moderate success upon its release, but it has attracted a cult following ever since it premiered on Disney Channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.