Left Menu
Development News Edition

I won't jump but I'll stroll: Irrfan on life and cinema

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 12:44 IST
I won't jump but I'll stroll: Irrfan on life and cinema

Actor Irrfan is back where he belongs - in films. Irrfan has been away from movies since the release of "Karwaan" in 2018, the same year he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

The 53-year-old actor, underwent treatment for the "rare disease" in the UK and briefly visited India to film "Angrezi Medium", a follow-up to his 2017 film "Hindi Medium", in April last year. But Irrfan is taking things slow.

"I won't jump but I will stroll," he said. Through social media, the actor even informed his fans in advance about his absence during the promotions of his upcoming film in future, also asking them to "wait" for his return.

In an email interaction with PTI, Irrfan said, he is moved by the unending love and support that he has received. "Blessings and adversity go hand-in-hand, I had heard, and I experienced it when it happened to me.

"The wishes from all over is like a feeling as if you are walking in the rain and you are not carrying any change of clothes and someone you don't even know takes you inside his umbrella just like that," he said. In his over three-decade-long career, the actor has established himself as both a dependable and powerhouse performer in Indian film industry and Hollywood with "Haasil" , "Maqbool", "Paan Singh Tomar", "The Namesake" , "Life of Pi" to name a few.

In the past two years, he has been learning more about his family -- producer wife Sutapa, sons Babil and Ayaan, and most importantly, himself. "I have come to know Irrfan, Sutapa, Babil and Ayaan very very closely and I would much rather be busy decoding these surprises of life," he said.

"Hindi Medium" turned out to be a huge hit and getting back into the groove for its sequel, "Angrezi Medium" wasn't initially easy for the National Award-winning actor who was returning to a film set after a gap of more than a year. "It wasn't easy as far as the externals are concerned. I hadn't spoken Marwari for long though I am from Rajasthan.

"Day one was... What was it like... How do you explain? It was an inexplicable feeling. I forgot the craft and I was all heart whether it has worked or not, you'll need to say," he said. In "Angrezi Medium", directed by Homi Adajania, Irrfan plays a sweet-shop owner in Udaipur, who makes desperate attempts to fulfil his daughter's dream of studying in a London college. "Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota" fame Radhika Madan plays the daughter.

Off-screen too, the actor said, he can go to any lengths for his children but he wouldn't fight their fight for them. "Emotionally, I can go for my kids to any length but won't run for them as it's their race. Professionally, I have no goals as such. I have worked hard, will continue to do, just the style of working might change, evolve," he said.

Presented by Jio Studios and Prem Vijan, "Angrezi Medium" is a Maddock Films production. Also featuring Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, and Zakir Hussain, the film is scheduled to be released on March 13..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Air India disinvestment process going on extremely well: Puri

The disinvestment process for Air India is going on extremely well, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. On January 27, the government came out with a Preliminary Information Memorandum PIM for Air India disinvestment....

Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 149 p.m.Coronavirus threat impacts the schedule of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards IIFA and the Lotus Ma...

Deaths in Singapore "inevitable" as coronavirus spreads globally - minister

Praised by the World Health Organisation for its efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, Singapore warned on Friday that deaths in the city state would become inevitable as a global pandemic emerges. Since erupting in China late ...

Rationing and robbery: Coronavirus outbreak sparks toilet roll panic

In Australia, major grocers have restricted supplies to one pack per person. In Japan, rolls are chained to the wall in public toilets. In Hong Kong, armed robbers carried out a heist as supplies were delivered to a supermarket.Toilet paper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020