Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' rakes in Rs 17.50 crore on opening day

'Baaghi 3'- the third instalment of Tiger Shroff's action franchise 'Baaghi ', received an overwhelming response from the moviegoers despite the coronavirus scare as it raked in Rs 17.50 crore on its first day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 14:01 IST
Poster of the film 'Baaghi 3' . Image Credit: ANI

'Baaghi 3'- the third instalment of Tiger Shroff's action franchise 'Baaghi ', received an overwhelming response from the moviegoers despite the coronavirus scare as it raked in Rs 17.50 crore on its first day. The third instalment trails behind by a rough margin of Rs 7.5 crores as compared to its second instalment which minted Rs 25.10 crore on its first day.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter on Saturday. "#CoronaVirus scare, Medium star #Pre-#Holi dull phase, Medium star #Examination period Yet, #Baaghi3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of #TigerShroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri Rs 17.50 cr. #India biz," read Adarsh's tweet.

The film critic also compared the box-office collection of the film with its previous two franchises as he tweeted, "[2020] #Baaghi3 Rs 17.50 cr, Medium star [2018] #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr, Medium star [2016] #Baaghi Rs 11.94 cr." The third installment of the film features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Shroff's brother.

The action flick that revolves around the bond of the duo of the brothers was largely shot in Serbia in extreme temperatures. It also features Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick was released in theatres on March 6. (ANI)

