Victor Garber to make a cameo on 'Schitt's Creek'

Veteran actor-singer Victor Garber is set to guest-star on the upcoming Tuesday episode of popular sitcom "Schitt's Creek". According to Entertainment Weekly, "Star Trek" actor Saul Rubinek will also make an appearance in the next week's episode. Both the actors will play longtime friends of Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara). They are the producers from Sunrise Bay, the delightfully schlocky soap opera that once starred Moira.

Levy and Garber are close friends in real life as well. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy said of Garber, "He's a fan of the show, and he was so excited when we offered this part to him — and he just killed it. And Saul Rubinek, I've known Saul for just as long — those two guys really created a showbiz side of Schitt's Creek that we've never actually seen." Levy, who first met Garber when they both auditioned for a 1972 production of "Godspell" in Toronto, also revealed that he had initially suggested Garber for the role of Artie, Alexis' (Annie Murphy) older rebound in the latest episode..

