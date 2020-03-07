Left Menu
Development News Edition

I like to be in charge of my destiny: Sona Mohapatra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:16 IST
I like to be in charge of my destiny: Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra, who has crafted her own identity as a singer in the Indian music scene, believes it is pointless to be a part of a system that is not fair. Sona, who has been one of the most vocal voices from the Indian music industry, said she prefers to perform at concerts and shows rather than singing songs for Bollywood films as it lacks creativity.

"There isn't great creativity happening in film music. It is a great time for musicians. I'm happy doing concerts, where one or two lakh people show up. I am able to make an impact in a much larger way. "I see myself as a performing artist and not just being a playback singer. I have had some big hits in the last ten years but that has not been the benchmark of success. Being in charge of my own destiny and doing things in an uncompromised way, gives me a much bigger thrill than being part of a system, which according to me not always follows a fair play," the singer told PTI in an interview. Sona said Bollywood music industry has become more male-driven in recent years. "Today, in romantic duets, women don't get more than four lines to sing. I was seeing so much of that, the fact that we don't get enough songs. Eight out of 100 songs in the mainstream have a female voice. In the whole scenario of shrinking opportunities, you can either sit and complain or create your own opportunities." Hailing singing legend Lata Mangeshkar for setting an example by securing copyright for her songs, Sona said today there aren't such strong female voices in the music industry.

"In the past, Lata Mangeshkar stood for things. She was on top of her game and took a call that she should get copyrights and that set the right precedent. It is not my job to wonder why the super successful ones, who have already made it, don't feel the reason to talk. "I can't blame a Shreya (Ghoshal) or Sunidhi (Chauhan) as they don't speak for anything beyond their own projects. They are big, they have thousands of songs to their credit, so they are comfortable. The others who don't have that much work think maybe they will displease others so they don't speak," she said. Sona recently featured in documentary film "Shut Up Sona" and she said the decision stems from the lack of "opportunities for her as a female singer". "There aren't so many opportunities for the female artiste. The best thing is to find another creative expression, something which is powerful." "Shut Up Sona" traces her journey as a musician, her struggle for equality and fairness and her love for her country and it's culture.

"It is not a protest film. It started off with the idea of bringing together all my interest as an artist and to create another expression of creativity. Be it travel or my love for root music or activism or what I stand for all of this comes together. It was exhausting and challenging but not painful." PTI KKP RB SHD SHD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Men can sniff out whether a woman is sexually aroused, suggests study

A new study has suggested that men are sensitive to the odour that women emit while they are sexually aroused. The study was published in the journal - Archives of Sexual Behavior. University of Kent research suggests that men can distingui...

World News Roundup: 100,000-plus infected by coronavirus worldwide; Saudi Arabia detains three senior royals and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Vietnams coronavirus cases rise to 20 health ministryVietnams Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, raising the number in the Southeast Asian country to 20....

Lebanon set for debt default as leaders oppose paying

Lebanons top leadership opposes repaying the countrys debt, the presidency said on Saturday, setting the heavily indebted state on course for a sovereign default as it grapples with a major financial crisis.Prime Minister Hassan Diab will a...

Take Jauhar University under govt control, proposes Rampur administration

The district administration on Saturday proposed to bring the Jauhar University under the control of Uttar Pradesh government. The university which was established in 2006 by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur and whose chancellor is S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020