Pop star Katy Perry performs at Women's T20 World Cup

Just days after news of her pregnancy, Global music superstar Katy Perry performed at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Celebrating International Women's Day, Katy opened the finale between Australia and India with two of her biggest hits 'Roar' and 'Fireworks.'

Katy looked drop-dead gorgeous as she gave a powerful performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. T20 World Cup even posted a snap of the pop star on their official Twitter handle and wrote, "@katyperry#T20WorldCup #FILLTHEMCG."

The picture featured Katy flaunting her baby bump on the ground along with backup performers. On Saturday, Perry met the Indian Cricket Team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and even shared a series of pictures from the day on her Instagram. (ANI)

