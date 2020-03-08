Tahira Kashyap announces new book

On Women's Day, writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announced her new book "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman". Juggernaut Books will be publishing the book, which is touted be an anthem for every woman. Written in her witty perceptive voice, the book, which is her fourth, will hit the shelves later this year.

"Books have always fuelled not just my imagination but also observation. And I am glad to be associated with Juggernaut Books who are gracious enough to entertain my idiosyncratic way of looking at things. "This book is special as I pretty much go unfiltered in this one. It's a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman, at least in my head," Tahira said in a statement. Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, made her writing debut in 2011 with "I Promise", her next novel was "Souled Out". In 2015, she also co-authored Ayushmann's biography "Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood".

Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books said, "Tahira is the real thing, a writer with a voice that's wholly hers. We are very excited to be publishing her at Juggernaut." PTI KKP SHD.

