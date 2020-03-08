Love working with women directors: Sophia Loren

Hollywood icon Sophia Loren says she always enjoys working with female filmmakers. The 85-year-old actor believes women have a unique approach to storytelling. ''Having a woman's eye behind the camera is a special thing. Women are great with detail, they enjoy the minutiae of moments. ''They don't yell, they don't command. They suggest, they inspire. I love working with female directors. I want to work with more," Loren told BBC. The veteran actor's next project is "The Life Ahead" , directed by her son Edoardo Ponti. Loren, one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, said she loved the experience of working with her son.

''His eyes behind the camera, they give me strength and security and he won't give up until I give him my very best. He doesn't settle for anything less than that because he knows what I am capable of. ''It is a true gift working with a person who knows you as well as you know yourself. There is a shorthand, a telepathy. Sometimes he just has to hold me and I feel what he wants, other times he knows exactly what buttons to push to get something out of me that I didn't know I had," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.