Bong Joon Ho 'exhausted' after award season run of 'Parasite'

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 11:56 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 11:56 IST
Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho says he is "exhausted" mentally and physically, following the massive success of "Parasite". The filmmaker, who returned to South Korea after making a clean sweep at the 92nd Academy Awards where his class-divide drama won best picture, best director, best original screenplay, and best international feature film, said he is too tired to get back to working on new scripts. "Now that I finally have time, I’m trying to get back on it, but I’m so exhausted, mentally and physically. I’m just a shell of a human," Bong told The Atlantic. The filmmaker has two films lined-up -- an English-language historical drama based on a true event that happened in 2016 and a South Korean production which will be set in the country's capital city of Seoul, and will include "unique elements of horror and action".

Bong said he can only work on one project at a time. "Once I start writing, I can only work on one project, and the same goes for preproduction. I'm always jealous of directors who can do projects in between TV shows." He also hinted that his English-language film could be a collaboration with "Okja" cinematographer Darius Khondji. "I think any foreign productions I do now will be with Darius, and any Korean films will be with Hong Kyung-pyro," Bong added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

