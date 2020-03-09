I hope it's a girl: Katy Perry on her pregnancy

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom, hopes to give birth to a girl. The singer, who opened the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday, shared her wishes with the crowd.

"I hope it's a girl," Perry told the crowd of over 80,000 at the post game performance while singing her hit "Wide Awake". This will be the first child for Perry. Bloom, 43, shares nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Perry is due sometime in summer. Celebrating International Women's Day, the 35-year-old singer sang two of her biggest hits -- "Roar" and "Firework" -- at the finale between India and Australia, which was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Defending champions Australia won by 85 runs..

