Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kourtney Kardashian reveals what it's like raising kids in public eye

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian is tuning out the negative energy in her life as she opened up about how she deals with opinions online and outspoken critics of her parenting style in a new interview.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 10:12 IST
Kourtney Kardashian reveals what it's like raising kids in public eye
Kourtney Kardashian with her three kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian is tuning out the negative energy in her life as she opened up about how she deals with opinions online and outspoken critics of her parenting style in a new interview. As someone who's part of one of the most infamous reality TV families ever, it's no surprise that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star has had to deal with her share of online trolls.

"I really try to not give energy to things that aren't worthy of my energy," Kourtney told the outlet. "Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it... but I usually don't think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad," Kourtney told the outlet. According to People magazine, the Poosh founder spoke with beauty and skincare brand Rose Inc. about going from anonymity to having over 87 million followers on Instagram, becoming a household name, her latest business venture Poosh, her evolving perspective on beauty and wellness, and the worst part raising her kids in the public eye.

Kourtney admitted the worst thing for her to deal with is when people she doesn't know give her criticism and unsolicited parenting advice about raising her kids. "No one knows my kids better than me. I've got this, I'm good, thanks," Kardashian said.

When asked what's something she will never apologize for in her life, the mother of three replied "Kissing my kids on the lips." The star shares sons Mason, and Reign, daughter Penelope, with ex Scott Disick. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Foreign Secy meets UAE ambassador, discusses new avenues for strategic partnership

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna and discussed future steps on consolidating bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in new areas between the two countries, an official sai...

Panthers get win over host Blues

Brett Connolly scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the visiting Florida Panthers beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Monday night. The Panthers 35-26-8, 78 points won their second consecutive game while continuing their push for an E...

People News Roundup: Swedish actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of Seventh Seal and Exorcist, dies aged 90Max von Sydow, the tall, blond Swedish actor who brought gravitas to arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywo...

Czech prime minister says China's ambassador should be replaced

China should replace its ambassador in the Czech Republic after the Chinese embassy sent a threatening letter to Czech authorities, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, a position that may further strain relations between the two countries.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020