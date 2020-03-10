Netflix renews 'Lost in Space' for third and final season

Sci-fi drama "Lost in Space" has been renewed for a third and final season by streaming platform Netflix. The renewal comes three months after the second season was launched on December 24.

According to Deadline, the upcoming third season of "Lost in Space" is expected to premiere on 2021. Netflix has signed showrunner Zack Estrin to a multiple-year overall deal, under which Estrin will create and develop new projects for the streaming giant while also running the last season of the drama series.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end. "It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of 'Lost In Space' is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead," Estrin said in a statement.

The series, which premiered in April 2018, is a reboot of the classic 1960's science fiction series of the same name. The show stars Tobine. y Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey. Estrin executive produces along with Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless.

