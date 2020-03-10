Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Devi' gets 10 million views; Kajol, Neha, Shruti Hassan say 'Thank You' to fans

Kajol Devgn, Neha Dhupia, and Shruti Haasan have thanked their fans as they achieved 10 million views on their latest women-centric short film -- 'Devi'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:17 IST
'Devi' gets 10 million views; Kajol, Neha, Shruti Hassan say 'Thank You' to fans
A poster of the short film 'Devi' (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Kajol Devgn, Neha Dhupia, and Shruti Haasan have thanked their fans as they achieved 10 million views on their latest women-centric short film -- 'Devi'. The 45-year-old Kajol expressed her happiness and celebrated the 10 million views in an Instagram post, where she wished her fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

In the caption, she wrote: "10 million and counting. Whew! Thank u guys for making Devi the fastest-growing short film in recent times. Happy Holi. Peace to All. Safe Always." 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actor also shared a glimpse from the sets while she is seen keeping her head down with her eyes closed.

Neha Dhupia also made sure to share her joy on clocking 10 million views and thanked her fans for sharing their love. In the caption, she wrote, "Womanhood. We celebrate you. We salute you today and everyday. Thank you for the love for Devi. 10 million views and counting. Kajol and our Devi's, you are all."

Neha also shared a random photo from the shooting set where she and Kajol are seen hugging each other. Besides Kajol and Neha, Shruti Haasan also took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans. Sharing her proud moment, in a long Instagram post, she wrote, "Devi touches 10 million views! So happy and proud to be a part of something so powerful and unique in its rendition."

"Most importantly I'm beyond thankful that it has reached so many people and touched upon their conscience. A big Thank You to all the incredible women in this picture, our director Priyanka Banerjee but the biggest thank you to Ryan Ivan Stephen and Ashes In Wind, for making this and then making me a part of it!" In the same caption, she added, "It's nice to see two people who take action and move forward. Everyone sits around the table with opinions and interjections but very few actually take it that extra step toward being a part of the narrative change. Very very proud of both you darlings."

'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actor also shared a monochromatic collage photo comprising the snaps of all the lead actors -- Shruti Haasan, Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Rama Joshi, Sandhya Mhatre, and Neena Kulkarni. Directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee, the short movie features Shruti Haasan, Kajol, Neha Dhupia in the lead roles. The story is based on a tale of nine women, who navigate through an unusual sisterhood that is forced upon them by circumstances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Spain cancels flights to and from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop coronavirus

Spain on Tuesday decided to cancel all direct flights to and from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the governments official gazette. This measure will take effect from March 11 at midnight and...

'No need to panic': Nawab Malik after 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Pune

As Pune confirms two positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday appealed to the people of Maharashtra to not to panic and to take appropriate preventive measures. Two people have been test...

London HIV hospital supported by Princess Diana fears closure

By Ban Barkawi LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Londons only HIV hospital that was made famous by Princess Diana could close by the end of this month due to a lack of funding, according to the charity running the facility.The M...

Coronavirus crackdown is cutting Italy's GDP by 10-15% - economist

Italys lockdown measures to try to beat the coronavirus are reducing its economic output by around 10-15, a former Treasury chief economist said on Tuesday. People in the whole of Italy, Europes worst-affected country, have been told to sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020