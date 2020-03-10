Left Menu
Milap Zaveri compares John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' look to Hulk

Sharing a picture of Marvel superhero Hulk pushing a truck, director Milap Zaveri on Tuesday shared a sneak-peek of "one of the things" John Abraham would be doing in 'Satyameva Jayate 2.'

Poster of the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' (Image Source:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a picture of Marvel superhero Hulk pushing a truck, director Milap Zaveri on Tuesday shared a sneak-peek of "one of the things" John Abraham would be doing in 'Satyameva Jayate 2.' Zaveri who had also helmed the first instalment of the patriotic action thriller starring John Abraham, took to Twitter to share the picture from the Marvel comics.

"A tease of one of the things @TheJohnAbraham is gonna do in #SatyamevaJayate2," he tweeted along with the picture. Earlier in October last year, John Abraham unveiled the first look poster of the second instalment of his 2018 hit.

In 'Satyameva Jayate', Abraham played the role of a vigilante who goes on a corrupt cop killing spree. This time he is paired with Divya Khosla Kumar for the sequel. The flick is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures.

The upcoming action-drama will be bankrolled by Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 2 next year. The upcoming drama will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur. (ANI)

