Left Menu
Development News Edition

B-Town celebrates Holi, shares pictures on social media

As the country on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- Bollywood's chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival at Varanasi with flowers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:24 IST
B-Town celebrates Holi, shares pictures on social media
Actor Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut celebrating Holi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the country on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- Bollywood's chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival at Varanasi with flowers. The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to share a video with a friend in which the duo was seen throwing flower petals on each other.

Wearing a double shaded long kurta suit set in hues of pink with Jaipuri Juttis, 'Love Aaj Kal' actor captioned the picture: "Benaras ki Holi." Besides Sara, various other Bollywood stars were seen celebrating the festival through their social media posts.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actor Kangana Ranaut also celebrated the festival with her family. The actor's team shared a picture of her on Instagram in which she is seen with colours on her face posing with her brothers and soon to be sister-in-law.

"#HappyHoli guys! #KanganaRanaut and her brother Aksht and Fiancee along with Kangana's Rakhi bother, Ajay Dhama, celebrating Holi!" reads the picture caption. Actor Vidya Balan also celebrated the festival of colours with the cast and crew of her new film 'Sherni.'

Balan shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her Holi celebrations and captioned the post, "Happy Holi to you all...Bura na maano #HOLI hai ...with #TeamSherni." Other celebrities who celebrated the festival and documented them on their social media include Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanya Malhotra, Lara Bhupati and Kareena Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EU open to compensating virus-hit firms, more help for Italy

The European Commission is ready to consider compensation measures for companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday, adding additional support was on the cards for Italy.The Commission is here to discuss possible sup...

Panthers re-sign QB Allen to one-year deal

Quarterback Kyle Allen signed a one-year extension with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network Insider reported the deal is worth 585,000.The exclusive-rights free agent started 12 ...

No threat to Kamal Nath government, says Cong leader Shobha Oza

There is no threat to Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, said party leader Shobha Oza here on Tuesday. There is no threat to Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government. The meeting of the legislative party wa...

Coronavirus cases in India reach 50

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary Health, on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020