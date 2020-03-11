Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prague shoot of 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' halted over coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:18 IST
Prague shoot of 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' halted over coronavirus scare

Disney Plus' upcoming Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has put its Prague shooting schedule on hold over coronavirus concerns. According to Variety, the development comes after the Czech government placed a ban on movie screenings, elementary and high school classes, sports matches, and cultural events. The Prague Film Festival has also been called off.

The filming of the series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, started production in Prague last week. The team has now gone back to Atlanta. This is the second instance that the shooting on "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier", has been interrupted. In January, the series cancelled its shoot in Puerto Rico after the Caribbean island witnessed two earthquakes.

The upcoming series will see Mackie and Stan reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively. Actors Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp are returning as villain Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively.

Kari Skogland is directing the six-part miniseries. This is the latest project to be halted amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Many events around the world have been cancelled amid the outbreak, including film festivals and music concerts. Release of much-awaited James Bond film "No Time to Die" has also been postponed to November, "Mission: Impossible 7" has pushed back its shoot and the China release of Disney's live-action "Mulan" is delayed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italian woman stranded in apartment with husband's body for 2 days thanks to quarantine rules

A woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito in Italys Savona province has been stuck in her apartment with her husbands dead body for the last two days due to strict quarantine regime that has been clamped in the country in the wake of coronavirus b...

Pentagon chief Esper's trip to Central and South Asia postponed over COVID-19

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that US Defence Secretary Mark Espers trip to Central and South Asia has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Out of an abundance of caution, the secretary of defense has decided to postpone ...

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots.

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots....

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra.

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJPs Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020