Miley Cyrus withdraws from Australian bushfire concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Pop-star Miley Cyrus recently announced that she has pulled out from the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert that was scheduled to be held in Australia's Melbourne on Friday (local time). Cyrus's withdrawal comes as a result of the safety concerns emanating from the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The event has now been called off due to the singer's absence, reported Variety.

However, Cyrus has pledged a donation in favour of the victims of the devastating Australian bushfires. The gig was also set to feature artists by the likes of Lil Nas X and DJ Seb Fontaine.

Another concert that would take place on Saturday (local time), with Robbie Williams as the highlight, remains unaffected from the last-minute setback. In a recent Tweet, the "Wrecking Ball" singer said: "Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer travelling to Aus for the show".

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon," she further wrote in the Tweet. According to Variety, TED Dainty, the event promoter stated in a release that the ticket fees would be refunded to all the spectators who signed up for Cyrus's performance.

"We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result, the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead. All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

