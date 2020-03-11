Prague shoot for Disney's 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' halted due to coronavirus outbreak

The shoot for Marvel comics based Disney Plus series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' has been halted in Prague in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, reported Variety magazine. The move follows the government of the Czech Republic's decision to impose a ban on the screenings of movies, high school and elementary classes, cultural and sports events.

Following the same, the Prague Film Festival has also been cancelled, reported Variety magazine. The shooting for the film began last week in Prague but according to Variety magazine, the cast and the crew of the film have now been called to Atlanta.

This is not the first time that the shooting of the film has been interrupted. In January, the Puerto Rico shoot was pushed back after Puerto Rico was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

