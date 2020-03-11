Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prague shoot for Disney's 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' halted due to coronavirus outbreak

The shoot for Marvel comics based Disney Plus series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' has been halted in Prague in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, reported Variety magazine.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:23 IST
Prague shoot for Disney's 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' halted due to coronavirus outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The shoot for Marvel comics based Disney Plus series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' has been halted in Prague in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, reported Variety magazine. The move follows the government of the Czech Republic's decision to impose a ban on the screenings of movies, high school and elementary classes, cultural and sports events.

Following the same, the Prague Film Festival has also been cancelled, reported Variety magazine. The shooting for the film began last week in Prague but according to Variety magazine, the cast and the crew of the film have now been called to Atlanta.

This is not the first time that the shooting of the film has been interrupted. In January, the Puerto Rico shoot was pushed back after Puerto Rico was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

US Embassy launches podcast series focusing on women's disappearance from India's workforce

The United States Embassy in New Delhi has launched a podcast series Women in Labour focusing on why women are disappearing from Indias workforce and what could be done about it. Launched on the occasion of International Womens Day on Sunda...

INTERVIEW-Don't let impact of coronavirus breed hate, urges EU human rights agency

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The global outbreak of coronavirus will impinge on peoples freedom and other human rights but steps must be taken to stop unacceptable behaviour including discrimination and ...

Will be tough but UK economy will recover, says Rishi Sunak in first Budget

Britains Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 30-billion pound package on Wednesday to tackle the temporary disruption from the coronavirus outbreak as declared that while the going will be tough for some as a re...

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 per cent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector. The countrys largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020