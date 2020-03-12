Dulquer, Aditi, Kajal team up for Tamil romance 'Hey Sinamika'

Jio Studios on Thursday announced their first Tamil film, titled "Hey Sinamika", featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The film marks the directorial debut of leading south choreographer Brinda

According to a press release, noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed the first shot, while south actor Khushbu gave the clap. The shoot commenced in Chennai today. The film follows a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange and outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences.

