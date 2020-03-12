Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jon Bernthal to star in 'American Gigolo' modern take

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:04 IST
Jon Bernthal to star in 'American Gigolo' modern take

"Ford v Ferrari" star Jon Bernthal is set to lead the series adaptation of the 1980 film "American Gigolo". According to The Hollywood Reporter, set at Showtime, the drama received a formal pilot order from the premium cable network.

The potential series will star as Julian Kaye (Bernthal), who is introduced 18 years after he's been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in today's Los Angeles sex industry while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love. Veteran Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who backed the original movie which starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton, is attached to executive produce the modern re-imagining of the film. "Ray Donovan" showrunner David Hollander has boarded also the project. Bernthal will also be credited as a producer.

"'American Gigolo' comes with all the sizzle you'd expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020. "We've assembled an 'A' team to adapt this iconic movie into a Showtime series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite filmmaking and showrunning of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount," Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic "over by June" if countries act

The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilise to fight it, Beijings senior medical officer said on Thursday, as China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the firs...

Germany reports more than 2,000 coronavirus cases - Johns Hopkins University

There are now 2,078 coronavirus cases in Germany, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.Germanys Robert Koch Institute for disease control had published its latest figures on Wednesday evening, showing 1,567 confir...

Greece reports its first Covid-19 death

Greece on Thursday has reported the first death due to coronavirus as a number of European Union countries, including, Spain and Austria have seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases. The victim was a 66-year-old Greek man from a group of people who ...

CRISIL's No.1 ULIP for 2020 - Edelweiss Tokio Life's Wealth Secure+

MUMBAI, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance emerged a leader in CRISILs rankings for Unit Linked Insurance Plans, with Wealth Secure ranking no. 1 on the basis of its cost and portfolio performance. This ranking is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020