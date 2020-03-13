Left Menu
Disney postpones 'Mulan' in wake of coronavirus outbreak

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 12:46 IST
Disney Studios has delayed the highly anticipated live-action remake of "Mulan" in the wake of growing concerns about the novel coronavirus. The live-action remake, featuring Liu Yifei and directed by Niki Caro, was slated to debut in theatres across the globe from March 26 and was slated for a March 27 release in the US.

The studio has also postponed the release of "The New Mutants" and "Antlers" .' All three films have been delayed indefinitely as the studio decides the new release dates. However, Disney's Marvel Studios movie "Black Widow" is still expected to hit theatres on May 1. "Mulan" is the latest big project to shift its release date. On Thursday, Universal postponed "Fast and Furious 9" by a year, while Paramount indefinitely delated "A Quiet Place 2". The latest James Bond entry "No Time to Die" was delayed from April until November.

