Coronavirus: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction ceremony postponed

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed amid the global outbreak of coronavirus. The event was scheduled to take place on May 2 at Cleveland, Ohio's Public Auditorium. "Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience," the Rock Hall's president Joel Peresman said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

The acts being inducted this year are Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T. Rex, and the Doobie Brothers. Music industry across the globe has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak with various festivals and concerts, including Coachella and SXSW, being cancelled or rescheduled for later this year..

