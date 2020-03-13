Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Release of 'Mulan', 'The New Mutants' postponed

The release of Disney's 'Mulan' and Marvel Entertainment's 'The New Mutants' has been postponed amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:59 IST
Coronavirus: Release of 'Mulan', 'The New Mutants' postponed
Posters of films 'Mulan' and 'The New Mutant' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The release of Disney's 'Mulan' and Marvel Entertainment's 'The New Mutants' has been postponed amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. While 'Mulan' was earlier slated to release on March 27, 2020, while Marvel's 'The New Mutant' was scheduled to see the light of the day on April 3, 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make announcements about the release dates of the films. "#BreakingNews: More #Hollywood films postpone release dates...Disney India's #Mulan and #TheNewMutants - slated for release on 27 March 2020 and 3 April 2020, respectively - have been postponed... New release dates will be announced soon. #CoronaVirus #COVID19," Adarsh tweeted.

The new release dates of the films have not yet been announced by the filmmakers. This comes two days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has also caused indiscriminate shuttering of movie theatres in the countries affected by the virus. Earlier, the release date of James Bond's 'No Time To Die', John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'F9,' the ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

KC Venugopal files nomination for RS poll from Rajasthan

Congress candidate KC Venugopal filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll from Rajasthan on Friday. Speaking to media, Venugopal said It is a great privilege for me that my party has nominated me for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. I wo...

Coronavirus scare: Delhi HC decides not to insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable.

Coronavirus scare Delhi HC decides not to insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable....

Delhi HC holds emergency meeting over coronavirus, decides to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16.

Delhi HC holds emergency meeting over coronavirus, decides to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16....

PIL in HC seeks govt steps to curb spread of coronavirus

A social worker here has filed a public interest litigation PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking its direction to the Maharashtra government as well as the Centre to take steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. The PIL was filed before Act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020