Coronavirus: Release of 'Mulan', 'The New Mutants' postponed

The release of Disney's 'Mulan' and Marvel Entertainment's 'The New Mutants' has been postponed amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. While 'Mulan' was earlier slated to release on March 27, 2020, while Marvel's 'The New Mutant' was scheduled to see the light of the day on April 3, 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make announcements about the release dates of the films. "#BreakingNews: More #Hollywood films postpone release dates...Disney India's #Mulan and #TheNewMutants - slated for release on 27 March 2020 and 3 April 2020, respectively - have been postponed... New release dates will be announced soon. #CoronaVirus #COVID19," Adarsh tweeted.

The new release dates of the films have not yet been announced by the filmmakers. This comes two days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has also caused indiscriminate shuttering of movie theatres in the countries affected by the virus. Earlier, the release date of James Bond's 'No Time To Die', John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'F9,' the ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

