Thom Yorke delays North American tour due to coronavirus

Singer Thomas Yorke has postponed his North American tour, which was scheduled to happen from March 28 to April 25, amid coronavirus outbreak. Yorke announced on Twitter that he has decided to shift his tour to later dates to minimize the spread of COVID-19. "Due to restrictions put in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19, we regret that the North American leg of the Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour is postponed.

"Ticket holders, please stand by for information on a new routing for later this year. Apologies for the inconvenience," Yorke wrote on Twitter. The Radiohead frontman is the latest addition to the list of tours and festivals being postponed due to deadly virus. Talents like Pearl Jam, Cher, Billie Eilish, the Eagles, the Who, Celine Dion, Jonas Brothers and others have postponed or cancelled their scheduled gigs, while music festival Coachella, Stagecoach and South by Southwest have been shifted to later dates. The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600..

