Maggie Griffin, TV star and Kathy Griffin's mother, dead at 99

Maggie Griffin, TV personality and the mother of actor-comic Kathy Griffin, has died at the age of 99. Kathy Griffin took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news of her mother's death.

The "Kathy" host said she is "gutted" by Maggie Griffin's passing. "My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I am gutted. My best friend. I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared. "I'm so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and of course she went on St Patrick's Day," Kathy Griffin wrote.

In 2019, Kathy Griffin revealed that her mother was suffering from dementia. A hospital administrator by profession, Maggie Griffin started being involved in her daughter's career in 2001 with "Kathy's So-Called Reality". In 2005, she began appearing as herself in "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List", going on to do six seasons. She also made appearances in the talk show "Kathy" and documentary "Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story".

