Left Menu
Development News Edition

At home due to COVID-19, Katrina Kaif tries her hand at guitar

Actor Katrina Kaif is trying her hand at playing guitar as she and many other celebrities remain at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 09:10 IST
At home due to COVID-19, Katrina Kaif tries her hand at guitar
Actor Katrina kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Katrina Kaif is trying her hand at playing guitar as she and many other celebrities remain at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 36-year-old actor in an Instagram video was seen trying to ace the chords on the guitar and singing along with it.

Kaif captioned the video as 'work in progress' and posted it without sound. "Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days, hopefully, can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Bharat' actor was seen dressed in comfy clothing, a white coloured solid T-shirt and matching shorts. The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection in the country.

Several states have already ordered the closure of all places of public gatherings including schools, colleges, clubs, swimming pools etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.5 lakh passengers screened for coronavirus in TN, 2 tested positive

As many as 1,94,236 passengers were screened here and so far only two persons were tested positive in Tamil Nadu for deadly coronavirus, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabasker on Thursday. COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Status Screened Passenger...

Premier League to discuss plans to complete season

Premier League clubs will attempt to hammer out a plan to complete their suspended season when they meet via a conference call on Thursday. English football is in lockdown as part of the worldwide bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.T...

India's Prime Plant Protein Supplement 'Protuff' by Aarnix Healthsciences

A vegetarianvegan nutritional supplement for your health well-being to build your immune system, battle disease, manage PCOD, Cancer, Type 2 Diabetes, lose weight the healthy way and build stamina and muscles Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Ne...

Coronavirus: Pondy CM takes stock of situation in Mahe

Puducherry, Mar 19 PTI Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday visited Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and reviewed steps taken there to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19. As an immediate measure, the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020